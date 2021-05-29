Half term events return to Kenilworth Castle - here's what's on

Kenilworth Castle. Photo by English Heritage

Events will be returning to Kenilworth Castle this half term.

As English Heritage welcomes families back to its historic sites, the charity is also preparing for the return of events to its castles, abbeys, stately homes and palaces across the country.

At Kenilworth Castle the half term starts with a trip back in time to ‘Medieval Kenilworth Castle’ from May 29 to May 31.

Half term events have returned to Kenilworth Castle. Photo by English Heritage

Visitors to the 900-year-old castle will be transported back to Kenilworth’s medieval prime and, for the first time this year, history will come to life with re-enactors and musical performances throughout the grounds.

People will be able to meet characters from the past in the armory, see the craftsmen at work and visit the kitchen, the heart of any encampment.

Medieval musicians Trouvere will bring the sounds of the middle ages to life with musical merriment throughout the day.

The kids are then in charge at Kenilworth Castle From June 1 to June 6 with ‘Kids Rule!’ activities all week.

The Medieval theme continues at Kenilworth with a chance for budding young knights to test their sword skills and discover the tales of the real life child kings Henry II, Richard II, and Henry VI.

Families will also be able to enjoy exploring the castle and climb the towers.

Matt Bulford, English Heritage’s head of historic properties for the West Midlands, said: “We are all incredibly excited to welcome our members and visitors back to events at Kenilworth Castle.

"Our re-enactors and performers are ready and waiting to share some much-needed cheer with the public over the half term holidays – and whilst visits will feel a little different, with social distancing and other measures to ensure everyone’s safety, the welcome from our team will be warmer than ever.”

All events have been organised to enable social distancing and with increased hygiene measures in place.