Guy of Warwick exhibition launched at Warwick church

An exhibition detailing the life of a Warwick legend has opened at a church in Warwick

As part of this years 'Guy of Warwick Day' celebrations, bank holiday Monday (May 27) saw the opening of an exhibition dedicated to the life and legend of Guy of Warwick.

Created by the Guy of Warwick Society, topics depicted in the exhibition include, Guy in Literature, Guy's relics and his travels.

Funded with assistance from a National Lottery Sharing Heritage grant, the Society intends to move the exhibition to many different local venues as part of its' ongoing efforts dedicated to keeping alive Guy's story.

The exhibition is located in the South transept of St Mary's Church in Warwick. It is free to visit and runs until June 6.

Any local organisation or venue interested in hosting the exhibition in the future should contact the Guy of Warwick Society by emailing: info@thegows.co.uk