Guests step back in time for Warwick's annual Regency Ball

Residents and visitors stepped back in time last week for Warwick's annual Regency Ball.

The ball, which was the sixth to be organised by Unlocking Warwick, was held in the ballroom in the Court House last Saturday (December 7), where guests donned Regency costumes and took part period dancing.

Tickets for the event sell out fast every year - this year within 24 hours

People from across the UK travel to Warwick for the event. A couple from Arizona who were visiting family members in Warwick attended this year. They said: “We’ve had the most wonderful evening. The ballroom is beautiful”.

Many of the guests were Regency dance enthusiasts who had travelled to Warwick from all over the country. Others were local residents – some trying this kind of dancing for the first time.

Music at the event was provided by specialist trio, Mr. Sayer’s Players and was accompanied by the guidance of dance director, Frances Richardson, who called the various moves for the regency dancing.

Tricia Scott, who organised the event, said: "This year’s Christmas Regency Ball was Unlocking Warwick’s sixth and my fifth as organiser.

"Our team of volunteers is now really experienced in what needs doing but there are still always minor glitches in the six-month build up to the event.

"On the night, though, any stresses are forgotten as the room begins to fill with eager dancers in wonderful costumes.

"A number of our regulars travel 100 miles or more for this event, because they regard it as one of the most enjoyable Regency Balls in the country. This is in part due to the excellence of the music (provided by local musicians, Mr Sayer’s Players) and the responsive guidance of our dance director, Ms Frances Richardson.

"But it is also due to the warm, welcoming atmosphere that our volunteers create, from the warm negus punch and the lovely fragrance of the winter greenery, to the entertaining sketch and delicious canapes served in the interval.

"We have had so many compliments from our guests that I imagine next year’s tickets will sell out as quickly as this year’s - which went within 24 hours of going on sale, in June."