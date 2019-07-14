Growing concern for welfare of missing Southam man

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a Southam man who was reported missing on the morning of Saturday, July 13.

39-year-old Ian Robinson was last seen in Worcester at around 4pm on Friday, July 12.

Mr Robinson is believed to have access to a Hyundai similar to this.

It is believed he has access to his Hyundai i800, with a registration ending in XLY.

The Hyundai was last seen travelling on the M5 northbound in the direction of the M42 at around 4.30pm on Friday.

Mr Robinson is described as white, 5'6", of a medium build, with short blond/grey hair and facial stubble.

He has a tattoo sleeve on his left arm and a triangular design tattoo on his neck.

He was last seen wearing a light grey t-shirt with white embossed writing on the front and he sometimes wears reading glasses.

Warwickshire Police said officers are growing increasingly concerned for Mr Robinson's welfare and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone who sees Mr Robinson or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 98 of 13 July.