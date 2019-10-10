Grant helps historic Warwick gardens improve experience for visitors

A grant has helped the team at historic gardens in Warwick improve the visitor experience.

The Hill Close Gardens Trust in Warwick, is one of a number of local organisations who have recently benefitted from the Rural/Urban Capital Improvement Scheme (RUCIS) run by Warwick District Council.

Earlier this year the Council awarded a grant of £30,000 to the Trust which runs the unique visitor attraction of restored Victorian gardens and summer houses close to Warwick racecourse.

The funding was used by the charity to create a new visitor room, which was completed over the summer and will be used for displays, workshops and meetings.

Chris Begg from the Hill Close Gardens Trust said: “Myself and my fellow Trustees are extremely grateful for this grant, which was instrumental in unlocking a larger grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

"The extra space will help to accommodate our increasing number of visitors, and thus secure the future of this beautiful community attraction in the heart of the District.”

Warwick District Council’s Portfolio Holder for Finance, Councillor Richard Hales added: “Over the years the RUCIS scheme has gone from strength to strength, with many groups, charities and clubs, successfully securing funding of up to £30,000 for schemes which have made a real difference to their local community.

"There is funding available for 2019/20 and I would like to encourage not-for-profit groups located within Warwick district to come forward with their projects as we may be able to help.”

Other recent RUCIS beneficiaries include the Kenilworth Wardens Cricket Club and Lowsonford Village Hall.

To learn more about the scheme please contact Jon Dawson at Warwick District Council by calling: 01926 456204 or visit www.warwickdc.gov.uk/rucis