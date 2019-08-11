Government planners approve plans for 147 homes in Hampton Magna

Government planners have stepped in to overrule the district council by approving plans for 147 new homes in Hampton Magna.

The plans were rejected by Warwick District Council - so the developers, Richborough Estates Limited, took the matter to appeal.

The 147 homes were earmarked for the site marked H51 in the Local Plan. Image from Warwick District's Local Plan.

A government planning inspector has this week granted the appeal meaning that up to 147 homes can now be built on land south of Lloyd Close.

This also means that developers have withdrawn its plans for 131 on the same site, which were approved by the councillors.

The plans for 147 homes had been refused in June 2018 by a delegated committee at Warwick District Council.

The committee refused planning permission for reasons including site layout, the scale of the development and that the development would be ‘detrimental to highway safety’.

But the planning inspectorate overruled the decision at the appeal.

In one of the appeal decision documents, the inspectorate said that Warwick District Council ‘unreasonably refused the application in respect of the first two reasons for refusal’ which were the effect on the character and appearance of the area and the effect on highway safety.

In the documents it says that “there was no specific evidence submitted by the council as to why the development was harmful”.

It was also identified that “while the officer report, the only document the council submitted in justifying the refusal, set out concerns about some areas within the layout it did not identify areas clearly or explain specifically how these would cause harm which could not have been resolved at the reserved matters stage”.

