Get a ride in a super car at Kenilworth charity car show

The Super Car Sunday car show and ride event is set for its eighth year at the Tiltyard pub in Kenilworth.

The event, which will be from 10am to 4pm, will not only have nearly 45 cars on for display, but people can go for a ride in their choice of 25 to 30 of them for a donation.

Some of the vintage Bentleys that will be at the Super Car Sunday event

The super car event will have classic and super cars ranging from vintage Bentleys, to a 458 Ferrari, to a Lagonda to corvettes to a Messerschmitt bubble car among others.

Proceeds from the event will go to Macmillan Cancer Support and Myton Hospice.

The event will also include a pig roast, barbecue, kids bouncy castle and outside bar from 12pm. There will be live music from 6.30pm.