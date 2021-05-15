Gaydon's British Motor Museum to host national Metro and Mini event for its first show of 2021

The British Motor Museum in Gaydon is set to welcome back the ‘National Metro and Mini Show’ as its first show of 2021.

The show, which returns in line with government guidelines on Sunday June 6, will showcase Metros, classic Minis and modern MINIs.

Hundreds of models will be on display including ‘621 AOK’, the first Mini produced in 1959 and ‘X411 JOP’ the last ever classic Mini to be produced at Longbridge in 2000, along with ’33 EJB’, ‘AJB 44B’ and ‘LBL 6D’ the Monte Carlo Rally winning Mini’s of 1964, 1965 and 1967.

The ‘National Metro and Mini Show’ will be returning to the British Motor Museum as its first event of the 2021 show season. Photo supplied

Tom Caren, shows manager at the British Motor Museum, said: “After so many cancellations and postponements of shows nationally, we are delighted to be able to go ahead this year and host this well-loved show celebrating two fantastic British marques.

"Popular with enthusiasts, this show is also a great hit with families.

"Anyone that has previously owned a Mini or Metro will feel a sense of nostalgia when seeing so many of these iconic models displayed together."

Food stands selling burgers, ice creams and other refreshments will be available outside whilst indoors there is a choice of hot meals, sweet treats, and refreshments from the Junction 12 Café.

Camping is also available on Saturday June 5.

Tickets for the show also include entry to the museum and collections centre, giving visitors the chance to see more than 350 cars including some of the historically important milestone vehicles such as the last Rover 100 produced, signed by almost 1,200 people involved in Metro production.

The cost for entering a Metro, Mini or MINI online is £9.

Camping tickets for the Saturday night cost £10 per person in advance or £15 per person on the day.

A maximum of two children (aged five to 16) can camp free with each adult ticket.

All tickets must be pre-booked in order for the museum to follow guidelines for NHS Test and Trace.