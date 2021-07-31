Gaydon's British Motor Museum to host classic and vintage commercial vehicle show

The British Motor Museum will be hosting a 'classic and vintage commercial show' in August. Photo supplied

The British Motor Museum will be hosting a 'classic and vintage commercial show' in August.

Taking place on August 14 and 15, he show offers visitors a rare opportunity to reminisce about days gone by and relive the vintage era of over 450 pre-2001 commercial vehicles including trucks, vans and pick-ups.

The ‘classic and vintage commercial show’ is one of the largest shows of its kind in Europe and features a display of vehicles from vans such as Ford Transits, Morris Minors and J Types, to lighter lorries from Austin, Bedford, Dodge and Ford Thames, through to heavier lorries such as AECs, Atkinsons, ERFs, Fodens and Leylands.

The popular show is now in its 14th year; however, the museum has been hosting a classic commercial show at Gaydon for the last 20 years.

Throughout the weekend there will be a large commercial vehicle related autojumble selling vehicle spares, photos, brochures, models, and other items.

Inside there will be two large Indoor Model Shows, organised by Ashley Coghill and the National Association of Road Transport Modellers.

More than 160 tables will showcase kit and scratch-built models of commercial vehicles and landscapes.

Tom Caren, show manager at the British Motor Museum said: “Whether you’re a fan of commercial vehicles, interested in vintage history or simply want to see the commercial vehicles that were on the roads in your youth, then this show is for you.

"We are expecting around 450 vehicles from familiar marques to rare finds. The autojumble is also the perfect place to pick up a bargain or find that vital spare part”.

Kelsey Media will be supporting the show and celebrating its 20 year joint venture of bringing commercial vehicles to the museum.

They will be selling several of their publications including classic and vintage commercials, classic van and pick up, heritage commercials and vintage roadscene, along with a special supplement celebrating 20 years of commercial vehicles at Gaydon.

Those wanting to take part in the show can enter their truck for free which includes entry for the driver and one passenger.