Gaming company Kwalee finds new larger premises in Leamington thanks to property experts ehB Reeves

A ground-breaking mobile gaming company launched by one of the founders of Codemasters has moved into new premises in Leamington as part of its ongoing growth plans.

Kwalee was founded by David Darling, who, along with his brother Richard, launched one of the UK’s largest and most successful game development and publishing company in Leamington more than 30 years ago.

Kwalee, which makes fun and innovative, hypercasual mobile games, outgrew its previous home in Juno Drive so has moved to a much larger premises at the B2 Technical Centre in Southam Road.

It is leasing its new premises from another cutting-edge technology firm, Ricardo, an engineering consultancy and world leader in motorsport transmission design.

Tom Aherne, finance manager at Kwalee, said: “We’ve made great strides since we launched in 2011 and have been uniquely placed to capitalise on the explosion in popularity of mobile gaming.

“Our team is made up of veterans of the gaming industry, experts in the field of mobile gaming and passionate gamers who are new to the industry. It’s a perfect combination.

“Our new property is ideal for us after outgrowing our previous home. It is close to the town centre, there is an on-site gym and canteen, lots of parking and 24/7 on-site security.”

Leamington-based commercial property experts ehB Reeves found the new premises for Kwalee, continuing a relationship which goes all the way back to Codemasters’ early days.

ehB Reeves director, Simon Hain, found Kwalee its first ever office in the Parade, Leamington, and then its second in Queensway, as the business continued to grow.

Simon said: “Kwalee is an exciting, innovative company, and it was a pleasure to be able to find new headquarters for them.

L-R David Darling (CEO, Kwalee) and Simon Hain (Director, ehB Reeves)

“It was important that we found somewhere which could meet their needs in terms of available space, both for now and in the future, and that all their specific technical requirements were catered for.

“We have worked with David on many occasions previously and thoroughly enjoy being of help to him and his company.”

“We have worked with ehB since 2011 and they have always provided a very professional service and often have a solid offering of potential properties to rent,” added Tom.