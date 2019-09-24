Gallery of pictures from handmade church pew cushion exhibition in Kenilworth
Nearly 50 handmade church pew cushions are on display later this week - Thursday September 26 to Saturday September 28 - at the Abbey Hill URC church in Kenilworth.
An exhibition showing the unique cushions will be held at the church from 10am to 4pm on all three days. For more on the exhibition see the KWN feature story.
Handmade church pew cushions on display at Abbey Hill URC in Kenilworth
jpimedia
Handmade church pew cushions on display at Abbey Hill URC in Kenilworth
jpimedia
Handmade church pew cushions on display at Abbey Hill URC in Kenilworth
jpimedia
Handmade church pew cushions on display at Abbey Hill URC in Kenilworth
jpimedia
View more