Fundraising campaign launched for father from Shipston who had stroke

A fundraising campaign has been launched to help a 37-year-old father from Shipston who recently had a stroke while away on holiday.

Relatives set up a GoFundMe web page to help support Nick Caple and his family during his recovery from the stroke.

While the £1,000 fundraising target may have been reached organisers are hopeful people can still help out as the stroke has left Nick unable to work. Anyone who like to make a donation to the fundraising campaign can see the GoFundMe web page.

Claire Caple, Nick's sister-in-law, said: "I set up the GoFundMe page as Nick is well known in the local area and his stroke came as a big shock to everyone."

Nick will turn 38 on Saturday November 23 and was due to have a joint birthday party with his brother, Derren, who turned 40 year last week. Nick and his wife, Gemma, have two sons, Dexter and Felix,who are aged 5 and 2.

Claire added: "As he couldn’t be there, we knew that people would want to donate some money to help Nick and his family as Nick is self employed and will not be able to go back to work for the foreseeable future."

The stroke happened just over three weeks ago while on holiday in Wales with the family, which included siblings, parents and nieces and nephews.

Claire added: "In a matter of seconds, Nick went from being perfectly fine to being unable to speak properly and had dropped in his chair.

"Thankfully, myself and Nick's other sister-in-law, Uma, are in the medical profession and we knew pretty much straight away that it looked like Nick had suffered from a stroke. I dialled 999 and explained the situation and within an hour, Nick was in an ambulance being blue lighted to Bridgend and then later the next day he was transferred to Cardiff .

Nick spent two weeks in hospital in Cardiff.

Nick was later helicoptered to Warwick where he spent four days in hospital before being transferred to the rehab hospital in Leamington where is currently.

Claire added: "Nick has had an extremely hard time, however he is a very determined and driven man and will not let this beat him. Up until now, he has had no feeling in his left side, which means he has been unable to walk and use his left arm.

"However, over the past few days he has made incredible progress and is starting to walk unaided in his physio sessions."

"Nick is a self employed carpenter by trade and his work is his passion. He is extremely creative and talented and works very hard six days a week. He is a very active person and would never be seen relaxing unless in the comfort of his own home with his family. The doctors have not been able to find a cause for the stroke and he is still having tests.

"If anyone is undeserving of this it is Nick, fit, active and only 37 years old. We are all extremely proud of Nick and how far he has come in three weeks."