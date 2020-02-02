Fundraiser event at Leek Wootton pub raises more than £700 for charity

Volunteers from the Cancer Research(UK) Kenilworth committee raised more than £700 at a charity fundraising event hosted by The Anchor Inn pub in Leek Wootton.

Organisers raised the £700 from a raffle and tickets sales for an evening meal at the pub on Wednesday January 29.

The Anchor Inn pub in Leek Wootton

Roger Davies, the chair of the Cancer Research UK Kenilworth committee, said: "We all believe that research and care of families affected by cancer can be helped by our fundraising. We are just a small part of the charity and we aim to raise money locally to benefit the fabulous work that the charity does everyday in the UK.

"Many people are affected by cancer in all or some of it’s forms. We all know of people who have been affected as, I think, one in four people may acquire Cancer in their lives.

"We are really grateful for Sean Rouse and his team, who looked after us very well and helped a great deal in our fundraising."