Funding approved for Kenilworth to Leamington cycle path

The Kenilworth to Leamington (K2L) cycle path is among three cycle routes to be approved for funding by Warwickshire County Council at a cost of nearly £12m.

Money for a series of casualty reduction schemes was also allocated by cabinet members at their meeting yesterday (Thursday November 14).

K2L map

The Kenilworth to Leamington route is by far the costliest of the projects coming in at £4.7m with the other routes linking Hinckley to Nuneaton and Nuneaton to Coventry. The high cost of K2L is because of the level of engineering works required.

There was cross party approval for the routes.

Council leader Cllr Izzi Seccombe (Con Stour and the Vale) said: “This really kicks off the next stage. It is exciting to be on that journey and they work very well with the climate agenda that we all signed up to last July."

And Cllr Bill Gifford (Lib Dem Leamington Milverton) added: “This really shows a commitment from this council to try and get cars off the road and encourage people to cycle. Hopefully this is just the beginning of a shift.”

K2L will deliver a new 5km dedicated off-carriageway route along the A452 and B4115, including a new pedestrian/cycle bridge over the River Avon at Chesford.

Campaigners for the Kenilworth to Leamington (K2L) cycle path made a presentation to members of the Warwickshire County Council last month on the benefits of the cycle path.

Kenilworth Town Cllr Rob Barry said: "This is a welcome positive action by WCC and meets the first part of the campaign group Cycleways' petition that many local residents supported earlier this year.

"The second part is that the cycle way should be completed by March 2022.

"To this end we need to continue the campaign to ensure that the cycle way construction is prioritised as this is a key element of the green travel infrastructure in Warwickshire. WCC should ensure that we are able to enjoy cycling safely to the Commonwealth Games events in Leamington in 2022.

"I am sure that a strong Green voice at all levels of local government have contributed to this positive decision by WCC."

The other routes will form a Nuneaton - Bedworth - Coventry corridor, providing safe and attractive cycling access to major employment sites and allowing people to attend the 2021 Coventry UK City of Culture and 2022 Commonwealth Games activities.

Cllr Peter Butlin (Con Admirals and Cawston), who presented the item to cabinet as the portfolio member for finance and property, said: “I’m mindful of the fact that anyone who travels up the A444 would not want to cycle up it and yet Bedworth has the lowest level of car ownership so those who want to get to work in Coventry where a lot of the work is need a safe way of getting there on a cycle.

Among the traffic schemes to receive funding were the junction of Hatton Bank Lane and the A439 just outside Stratford, the Green Man crossroads in Coleshill and the Portabello crossroads in Shipston.