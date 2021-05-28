Frontline doctor and former Warwick School pupil to support Fatboy Slim on tour

A frontline doctor and former Warwick School pupil is set to support Fatboy Slim on tour.

Kishan Bodalia, who is also a DJ, will be supporting the artist on his upcoming UK tour later this year.

The 26-year-old, who goes by the stage name Bodalia, gained significant media attention during the pandemic by launching "NHSessions,” performing live DJ sets from his kitchen on social media, after finishing his hospital shifts.

Now rising artist DJ Bodalia has this week been named as one of Fatboy Slim’s support acts at his sell-out show for NHS workers in Brighton in November this year.

Bodalia said: "I am so excited to be supporting Fatboy Slim. It’s a dream come true."

Bodalia is no stranger to the limelight, having previously performed at the world’s most prestigious dance music festival “Tomorrowland” as well as numerous appearances on BBC Radio 1 as a guest DJ.

After receiving recognition from many of biggest names in dance music including Example, Jonas Blue and MistaJam, Bodalia’s efforts were also recognised by both Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Health Secretary Matthew Hancock.

As well as working as a frontline doctor at the height of the pandemic and entertaining millions through the power of music, Bodalia has been the face of campaigns for Sport England, the NHS and United Nations.

With the expected lifting of all lockdown measures on June 21, Bodalia has a busy schedule of stadium and festival bookings lined up this summer.

“The next few months are looking really exciting,” Bodalia added. "I have loads of new music ready which I’ll be releasing very soon.

"You might even hear some of these new tracks at my upcoming shows.”

Bodalia will join Fatboy Slim on his UK tour in November 2021.

