Free showing of climate change documentary in Kenilworth

The Kenilworth All Together Greener group will host a free community screening of a new documentary film ‘The Race is On: Secrets and Solutions of Climate Change’ next week.

The film screening will be at 7.30pm on Wednesday September 18 in the Methodist Church on Priory Road in Kenilworth.

The film’s director, Paul Maple, will be available to answer questions. The film screening is free.

A question and answer session and community conversation will follow the film.

Refreshments will be available.