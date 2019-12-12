Free parking at the Royal Priors Shopping centre on two dates over Christmas period

The Royal Priors Shopping Centre in Leamington is offering free parking to Christmas shoppers on certain dates over the festive period.

Running on Thursday December 19 to tie in with the centre’s dedicated late night opening as well as all day on Saturday December, 21 visitors keen to use the centre’s multi-storey car park will not have to pay penny.

Santa's sleigh at the Royal Priors shopping centre in Leamington

Sarah Jones, centre manager at Royal Priors, said: “We are more than happy to be offering free parking at Royal Priors on Saturday 21 December. We want our visitors to be able to fully enjoy the excitement and wonderful, festive atmosphere in the shopping centre without have to rush while getting their Christmas gifts, food and drink.

“We hope this gesture will further add to a great experience at Royal Priors and the wider town and that shoppers’ celebratory preparations come together smoothly.”

Royal Priors Late Night Thursday is taking place on 19 December with the centre staying open from 5pm until 8pm with parking being free between these times.

On Saturday 21 December, shoppers will be able to enjoy free parking from 7am until 7pm.

For more information on all Royal Priors Shopping Centre’s Christmas activities visit www.royalpriors.com.