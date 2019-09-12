Free guided walks at Kenilworth's The Abbey this weekend

The Kenilworth History and Archaeology Society will host free guided walks around Kenilworth's The Abbey ruins this weekend.

The guided walks will take place on Saturday September 14 and Sunday September 15 in support of Heritage Open Days and to commemorate the 900th anniversary of the priory being founded.

Gatehouse at the Abbey in Kenilworth

Places are limited and registration is required from 2.30pm at the Abbey Barn Museum and Heritage Centre in Abbey Fields, prior to the walks starting at 3pm.

The Museum & Heritage Centre will also be open both Saturday and Sunday and September 21 and 22 between 2.30pm and 4.30pm."