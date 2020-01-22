Four Kenilworth scouts organise concert fundraiser for summer European jamboree

Four Kenilworth scouts have organised choir concert to help raise money for the European Scouts Jamboree in the summer.

Siblings, George, aged 15, and Hannah Roberts aged 13, David Knott, aged 15, and Thomas Lee, aged 15, have been selected to join the Warwickshire contingent, representing the county at the two-week long camp for scouts and explorers from all around Europe.

From left: George Roberts, his sister, Hannah Roberts and Thomas Lee.

Hannah Roberts said: "The four of us are looking forward to spending two weeks in Poland this summer with thousands of other Scouts from all over Europe and the rest of the world.

"This enables us to meet other scouts, get to them and explore their culture and how they do scouting in a different way. There will also be lots of activities to try which will encourage the us to experience new things, push boundaries and conquer fears."

The scouts have organised a concert fundraiser event called 'Local Vocals', which is a local community choir that is made up people from Kenilworth and Coventry.

The 'Local Vocals' concert will be held at 7.30pm on Friday February 7 at Kenilworth Methodist Church. The concert will include a wide range of music from secular to spiritual, pop music to musicals, old to new.

Tickets to the concert cost £7.50 (£5.00 for children and seniors) and are available from EuroJamConcert@gmail.com or on the door.

Hannah is part of Waverley Scouts, which meets on Tuesdays at Kenilworth Methodist Church, and the three boys are part of Phoenix Explorers, which meets on Thursdays at Castle Farm.

As each scout attending the summer jamboree needs to raise a £1,000 the concert is the third fundraising event held by the four scouts.

The four scouts held a quiz night in November 2019 and a tea and cake sale at a Leek Wootten U16 football match.

The scouts are also being supported by Waverely Scout Group.