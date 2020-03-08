Four cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Warwickshire

Authorities are working to track down anyone who might have had contact with the patients.

Four cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Warwickshire today, March 8.

Public Health England said, due to patient confidentiality, no more information on the four people's whereabouts can be given.

Sue Ibbotson, centre director, Public Health England West Midlands, said: “Public Health England is contacting people who had close contact with four of the latest confirmed cases of COVID-19 who are residents of Warwickshire.

“Close contacts will be given health advice about symptoms and emergency contact details to use if they become unwell in the 14 days after contact with the confirmed case.

"This tried and tested method will ensure we are able to minimise any risk to them and the wider public.”

Shade Agboola, director of Public Health for Warwickshire County Council, said: “I’d like to reassure people that the risk to the general public remains low and the local authority is working with health colleagues to do everything we can to stop the virus spreading and ensure the people of Warwickshire are protected.

“Good hygiene is the best prevention and there are some simple steps you can take to protect you and your family by washing your hands regularly and thoroughly and if you cough, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue."

Do not go to a doctor or hospital if you suspect you might have Covid-19

If you have recently been to one of the affected areas and are feeling unwell, you should use the NHS 111 online coronavirus service or call NHS 111 for further advice straight away – do not go to a doctor or a hospital.

Public Health England and the NHS advise that the best way to protect yourself and others is to regularly wash your hands with soap and water.

For more advice on how to protect yourself and others visit www.nhs.uk/coronavirus.

You can also visit publichealthmatters.blog.gov.uk/2020/01/23/wuhan-novel-coronavirus-what-you-need-to-know.

As of 9am on March 8, 23,513 people have been tested in the UK, of which 23,240 were confirmed negative and 273 were confirmed as positive.

Nationally two patients, both elderly and with underlying medical conditions, who tested positive for Covid-19 have died.