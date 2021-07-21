Former Warwick teacher from Leamington celebrates her 100th birthday

Margaret Keighley (Nee Tingle) celebrated her 100th birthday on July 10 at her home in Leamington with a party organised by her children. Photo supplied

A former teacher at Warwick Junior School and Wroxall Abbey School has celebrated her 100th birthday with her family and friends in Leamington

Margaret Keighley (Nee Tingle) celebrated her 100th birthday on July 10 at her home in Leamington with a party organised by her children.

She was born, the middle child of a Methodist Minister in Nelson Lancashire.

Being the daughter of a Methodist minister meant and moving diocese every five years and grew up in Glasgow and Leicester as well as other places.

In 1939 at the outbreak of the Second World War, Margaret was 18 years old and teacher training at Saffron Waldon. Initially she taught at a Quaker School in Malvern, Worcestershire.

In 1944 her older brother Lacey Tingle was killed during the D-Day landings and it wasn't until 2018 after his remains were official recognised and located that Margaret, accompanied by her two children, managed to visit Normandy to pay her final respects to a much loved and missed brother. She did this at the age of 96.

In 1947 following the war, she arrived in Leamington, getting off the train at Milverton train station with a teaching position at Warwick Junior School. She remained at Warwick School until 1962.

In 1960 she married David Keighley, French, German and careers master also at Warwick School, and who also became the Leamington Liberal Democrat County Councillor for Milverton.

She has two children, Zoe and Paul who still live and work locally, two granddaughters and a great grandson.

Margaret has always been keen on her sport - being a member of the Warwick Boat Club to the mid 1970s where she often coached up budding tennis players.

She continued to teach at Wroxall Abbey School part time up until 1982 when she retired.

In retirement she has continued to be active and enjoys her art. Having exhibitioned some of her paintings at the Royal Academy London.