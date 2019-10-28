Former Thomas Cook store in Kenilworth re-opens under Hays Travel

The former Thomas Cook store in Kenilworth has re-opened it's doors to the pubic under Hays Travel.

Hays Travel, the UK's largest independent travel company, re-opened on Wednesday October 23.

All the original members of the team have returned.

Hundreds of jobs were saved by the independent travel company as a result of the Thomas Cook Collapse late last month.

This week, new balloon signs have appeared in the window of the former Thomas Cook Shop in Talisman Square.

A spokesperson for the Kenilworth store said: "The team would like to thank all of our previous customers that booked with us as Thomas Cook.

"We and look forward to welcoming everyone to our new store under Hays Travel."

Hays Travel has re-opened 350 branches stores to customers, which means they are more than half way to opening all 555 of the former Thomas Cook branches up and down the UK.