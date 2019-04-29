Former Strictly Come Dancing star Darcey Bussell coming to Warwick

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Dame Darcey Bussell DBE is coming to Warwick this month.

The retired ballerina will be leading a large dance fitness workout at St Nicholas Park Leisure Centre at 6pm on Monday May 13.

Darcey Bussell. Photo submitted.

The event will be based on Diverse Dance Mix (DDMIX), a nation-wide dance fitness programme devised by Darcey Bussell and choreographer, Nathan Clarke.

DDMIX is a full body aerobic workout based on a wide range of different dance styles from around the world.

The large ‘MAXIT’ event will see Darcey lead over 300 local people through some of the dance styles from the DDMIX repertoire such as Miami Disco, Hand Jive, 1990’s Vogue and the Charleston.

Kate Price, who holds weekly DDMIX classes in Hatton and Claverdon, said: “We’re delighted Darcey is coming to Warwick to join us at a MAXIT event.

"The large, open class promises to be a great event for anyone interested in dance, fitness or just looking for a good excuse to get moving.

“We’ve been running DDMIX classes locally now for over four years and it’s been amazing to see the range people that enjoy the programme: old, young, male, female… you don’t need any dance experience; just a pair of trainers and lots of enthusiasm.”

Darcey Bussell said: "The idea of DDMIX came about as I wanted enjoy many flavours of dance styles and wanted to experience them all at the same time. I thought, 'why can't you put this all in one program'? A program that gives you a flavour and a taste of every genre of dance by just touching on them, not perfecting them, not getting obsessed with them... but just having fun with them, being entertained by them.

“Don't get worried when 'dance' is in the title because it's Diverse Dance Mix – it’s something to have a go at, definitely to enjoy with friends, to laugh and smile all the way through it and to not to take it too seriously.”

Tickets are available now for the Warwick MAXIT event on May 13 at £15 (plus a booking fee).

For more information about the event and to book tickets click here

For anyone that can’t make it to the event at St Nicholas Leisure Centre, DDMIX classes take place on Monday evenings at Claverdon Church Centre from 6.45pm to 7.30pm and Hatton Park Village Hall from 8.15pm to 9pm.

To find out more click here