Former Kenilworth School pupil has role in award-winning film 1917

A former Kenilworth School pupil has a role in the award winning film 1917.

Joseph 'Joe' Mills, who finished at Kenilworth School in 2017, has a role in the award winning film as a Medic 2.

Former Kenilworth School pupil Joseph 'Joe' Mills

The film 1917 won seven at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony last weekend, which included Best Film, Best British Film and Best Director.

The film is also received 10 Oscar nominations, which included Best Picture and Best Director. The Oscars award ceremony will be held on Sunday February 9.

While Joe had a role in the award winning film he wanted to make clear he was not a 'Hollywood star.'

Joe, aged 21, said: "​I would like to make it clear that I am a promising actor very much at the start of my career. I am unsigned, and find whatever work I can get."

He played the role Medical Assistant 2, a featured extra.

Joe said: "It was originally credited on IMDB, but someone seems to have changed it (any member of the public can edit IMDB profiles).

"I managed to get this job graduating from an extra to a featured extra because I managed to show the right people on set that I was deserving of the line I got in the film - 'Amputation straight to surgery'.

"​I was employed as a standard extra for 10 days of filming, and then on my final day, I was assigned an off-screen line. However, my character was then moved centre of the shot, and after a conversation with the first floor manager, I managed to perform the line well enough for her to allow me to say it as the camera came into the centre of the shot."

The filming Joe took part in for the film occurred on the Salisbury Plain.

Joe added: "It was very surreal and a great feeling to be involved in a film that has seen so much critical acclaim, and was a real privilege to say I contributed - no matter how small a cog I was in the machine. I really enjoyed watching it pick up 7 BAFTAS last night (Sunday February 2)."

​Joe finished Kenilworth Sixth form in the summer of 2017, and went on to East 15 Acting School in Loughton to do a course in foundation in acting.

​Joe said: "After graduating from East 15 Acting school I moved back to Kenilworth to save money, and work part-time for a software company (Apptituda), which has allowed me to work out my next steps."

Joe's ultimate goal is to become a full-time actor be it on screen or stage.

He was very active in drama productions while at Kenilworth School. He was in every year-end musical from year 7 to 13, which included taking on such roles as Dandy Dan (Bugsy Malone), Baby John (West Side Story), Oliver Twist (Oliver!) Kenickie (Grease), Pop (We will Rock You) and George (Billy Elliot). He studied GCSE drama and also A- Level drama in which he got a B - (A in the practical).

Joe added: "The school and Kenilworth as a whole has been very helpful to me in my progression as an actor. This film was a great experience for me, and I am very grateful to have been involved as it was my first time on a major set."

Joe is also looking further towards the future by putting together a 'strong' CV and portfolio in the hope that he can sign on with an agency.

He added: "I am taking on the role of Lord Capulet in The Birmingham Reps production of Romeo and Juliet in April, and will also be performing in the Birmingham Youth Theatres production of 1984 in the Summer.

"I am currently auditioning to drama schools to gain a place on a BA Acting course. I want to go back to drama school and study further, but If I am unable to get into a London drama school I will move to London in September and begin to graft even harder to get myself noticed as a promising actor."