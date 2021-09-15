Football club near Leamington that has been going for more than 75 years get new supplies thanks to homebuilder

Bishop's Itchington FC pose with their new footballs. Photo supplied

A football club near Leamington has been given new supplies thanks to a housebuilder.

David Wilson Homes Mercia recently donated footballs and medical supplies to Bishop’s Itchington FC.

Tom Cooper, Bishop’s Itchington sunday team manager, said: “The club is very appreciative of this donation. We rely on volunteers and generous local sponsorships to stay afloat, especially so in these uncertain times, and so this donation is a great help.”

Bishop's Itchington play their games in the Leamington and District Sunday League Division 1. Photo supplied

Bishop’s Itchington FC have been active for over 75 years and are currently comprised of three men’s teams: a first team and a reserve team that participate in the Banbury and Lord Jersey League and another team that plays in the Leamington and District Sunday League Division 1.

The players are all aged 16 plus but are looking to build a new pavilion to support junior teams going forward.

Tom continued: “This funding will let us supply brand new footballs to all of our teams as well as medical supplies to be kept at the ground.

“Club staff and the players have been delighted by this donation.

Darcy, Sales Adviser from The Willows, was in attendance for the donation. Photo supplied

"It is also nice for the players as they have to drive fundraisers, so this will make their lives easier."

Dominic Harman, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “We are delighted to have gifted a donation of necessities to Bishop’s Itchington Football Club so that they can continue their great work with the local community.

“We are committed to creating a positive impact on the surrounding areas in which we build and are pleased to have been able to contribute to help the club continue to provide the residents with a chance to train and play football in a safe and fun environment.”