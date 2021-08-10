First residents get keys for new council homes at Radford Semele site

Pictured at the Cricketers; Warwick District Council’s head of housing Lisa Barker, AC Lloyd site manager Dave Alcock and councillor Jan Matecki. Photo supplied

Warwick District Council has acquired more homes for local people at a site in Radford Semele.

This week the first residents receiving the keys for their new council homes located on the Cricketers.

The council bought 26 properties from developer AC Lloyd so that they can become available to local people for shared ownership or at social rent levels.

Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for housing, Cllr Jan Matecki said: “I’m delighted to see that we are realising our ambition to make more affordable homes available, particularly for those who are struggling to get on the housing ladder.

“These homes are in a great location close to the primary school and playing fields and benefit from a number of eco friendly features including solar panels, cavity wall insulation as well as external electric vehicle charging points.”