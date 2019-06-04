First reactions to the shock closure of Leamington Assembly

Earlier this afternoon (Tuesday) we shared the news that the Leamington Assembly had closed with immediate effect.

The news followed an earlier announcement that the Paul Young show due to take place tomorrow (Wednesday) had been cancelled.

The news has left many residents shocked despite circulating rumours of the closure earlier today.

Leamington and Warwick MP Matt Western was among those sharing his sadness at the news.

On Twitter he said: "Devastating news - The Assembly is an incredibly important part of Leamington's music scene and nightlife.

"A huge asset to our community has been lost.

"So many great events and memories for many and judging by the response to the announcement so far - it will be dearly missed!"

One person commenting on the story on the Leamington Courier Facebook page said: "So sad... seen lots of great music there. Such a loss to Leamington."

Another added: "Terrible news for Leamington, such a loss."

One person reacted to the closure news saying: "Can’t see why I used to see queues out there all the time assume the zephyr room closed also."

Inside Leamington Assembly.

Do you have any fond memories or photos of when you went to the Leamington Assembly? Feel free to share them with us by clicking here