First Leamington Euro Café for EU citizens to come for information and friendship will launch at end of month

EU citizens and 'pro-Europeans' living in and around Leamington will soon be able to attend a monthly event in the town where they can get information and meet like-minded people.

The first Euro Café will be held at All Saints’ Church in Victoria Terrace on Saturday February 29 from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Warwick District 4 Europe organised a vigil outside Leamington Town Hall when Brexit took place on January 31.

It is being organised by Warwick District 4 Europe, which will continue to hold Euro Café events at the same time and place on the last Saturday of every month.

Members of the group will provide information, support and friendship to those who need it, over a cup of tea or coffee.

Peter Corkill, the group's chairman, said: “Since the result of the referendum in 2016, EU citizens resident in the UK have faced great uncertainty over their future status here.

"Even now with Brexit having taken place on January 31 there is no deal on citizens’ rights agreed beyond December 2020, so for them the uncertainty continues.

"Many have yet to apply for settled status, or may be unsure of what they need to do.

"We want to guide them to the information they need.”

Leamington resident Nicky Cooper added: "I am Dutch, have lived and worked in the UK for more than 33 years, and have two children here.

"I never expected to have to apply for Settled Status to stay in my own home.

"The last four years have been very stressful.

"Fortunately there are groups like Warwick District 4 Europe and the charity Settled, who are providing friendship and advice."

The website for the charity Settled is at settled.org.uk and has information on how to apply for settled status in different languages.

To find the Café, go in through the front entrance of All Saints’ Church and it is on the left.

For further information contact meet@eurocafe.uk or go to www.eurocafe.uk