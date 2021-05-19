Firefighters will hold guard of honour in Leamington in memory of their much-loved chaplain
The funeral cortege will pass by the fire station tomorrow (Thursday) before the funeral of Henry Jerwood
A guard of honour will be held as a funeral cortege passes Leamington's fire station tomorrow (Thursday), with firefighters pay tribute to their chaplain.
There will be a parade on the forecourt in Warwick Street and the service flag will fly at half mast in memory of Henry Jerwood.
Henry was a much-loved chaplain to Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service over several years and enjoyed visiting all the stations in the area.
Last August he was featured in the Courier and Weekly News as he completed a 9.99 mile walk, in aid of the Fire Fighters' Charity 999 challenge.
Henry died at home with his family at his bedside on April. 29, aged 74.
Chief Fire Officer Kieran Amos will lead an honour guard and salute outside Heathcote Parish Church, before the funeral service. He will also deliver a Bible reading.
Henry was also an active, talented and enthusiastic member of Leamington Lawn Tennis Club and played regularly, up until a few months before his death.
Henry became involved with what was then Warwick Gates Community Church and continued to help oversee the establishment of this church, as it became a parish in its own right. Henry loved this church and continued to serve it as lay reader and treasurer and his family has been deeply touched to know how much he was loved in return.
His family said: "Henry was a much loved chaplain to the service. He brought to the role, his usual warmth, sensitivity and enthusiasm.
"He will be profoundly missed, not just by the family he so loved and who loved him deeply but by the many people whose lives he touched, always with his unfailing kindness, consideration and gentle support."