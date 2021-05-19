Firefighters will hold guard of honour in Leamington in memory of their much-loved chaplain

Henry Jerwood died at home with his family at his bedside on April. 29, aged 74.

A guard of honour will be held as a funeral cortege passes Leamington's fire station tomorrow (Thursday), with firefighters pay tribute to their chaplain.

There will be a parade on the forecourt in Warwick Street and the service flag will fly at half mast in memory of Henry Jerwood.

Henry was a much-loved chaplain to Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service over several years and enjoyed visiting all the stations in the area.

Henry leaving Kenilworth Fire Station in August 2020, during his 9.99 mile walk, in aid of the Fire Fighters' Charity 999 challenge.

Last August he was featured in the Courier and Weekly News as he completed a 9.99 mile walk, in aid of the Fire Fighters' Charity 999 challenge.

Chief Fire Officer Kieran Amos will lead an honour guard and salute outside Heathcote Parish Church, before the funeral service. He will also deliver a Bible reading.

Henry was also an active, talented and enthusiastic member of Leamington Lawn Tennis Club and played regularly, up until a few months before his death.

Henry arriving at Leamington Fire Service HQ in August 2020, during his 9.99 mile walk, in aid of the Fire Fighters' Charity 999 challenge.

Henry became involved with what was then Warwick Gates Community Church and continued to help oversee the establishment of this church, as it became a parish in its own right. Henry loved this church and continued to serve it as lay reader and treasurer and his family has been deeply touched to know how much he was loved in return.

His family said: "Henry was a much loved chaplain to the service. He brought to the role, his usual warmth, sensitivity and enthusiasm.