Firefighters were called out to tackle a tumble dryer fire in Warwick at the weekend.

At 5.41pm on Saturday (January 11) Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service called to the incident in Sir Toby Belch Way in Warwick.

Three fire crews were called out to the scene.

Three fire crews were sent to the scene.

When the firefighters arrived they found that the fire was started by a tumble dryer.

The fire had spread from the outhouse garage to the kitchen of the house. Fire crews were at the scene for just over an hour.