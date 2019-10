Firefighters were called out to help rescue a cow that had fallen into the canal in Hatton at the weekend.

At around 3.30pm yesterday (Sunday October 20) Warwickshire Fire Control received a 999 reporting that there was a cow in the canal in Hatton.

A fire engine from Leamington and the large animal rescue from Rugby were sent to the scene off Canal Lane.

The fire crews rescued the cow from the canal using lines.