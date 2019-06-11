Firefighters called to Kenilworth house fire

Firefighters with Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to a house fire late Monday night (June 10) on La Reine Mews in Kenilworth.

Crews from the Kenilworth Fire Station responded to the call 10.53pm, and one appliance from the Leamington Fire Station assisted.

Upon arrival firefighters faced a 'severe fire' in the kitchen of a three-storey home. Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus were quickly deployed into the property with a hose reel.

Around 50 percent of the kitchen was destroyed by fire. Crews used a large fan to clear the property of smoke.

Crews returned to the station by 12.40am Tuesday.

Working smoke alarms alerts the occupants of the home of the fire.