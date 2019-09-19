Feature: celebrating 140 years of the Salvation Army in Leamington

A Leamington church and charity is celebrating 140 years of transforming lives in the community.

The Salvation Army in Chapel Street is marking the milestone by holding a free public celebration concert at Leamington Town Hall on Saturday September 28.

The minister of the Leamington Salvation Army church, Lieutenant Kelsey Pearce

The evening event will be filled with music and memories of the 140-year history of the church.

The Salvation Army brass band from Coventry will provide music as well as the divisional youth chorus (choir).

During the day, The Salvation Army will provide refreshments to people at noon from its emergency response vehicle which helps serve blue light emergency services all year round.

The minister of the Leamington church, Lieutenant Kelsey Pearce, said: “Not only will we be taking people on a journey through our local church and charity’s history, we will also be revealing exciting details about what’s happening now and offering a sneak preview at what’s coming next.

“People who have a heart for our community will really want to be there.”

In addition to church services every Sunday, The Salvation Army runs a homeless drop-in service - the Way Ahead project - that offers support and compassion to those experiencing homelessness.

The project is supported by volunteers and has been serving the community for 20 years.

More recently, University of Warwick students volunteered at the project and produced a dramatisation considering the root causes of homelessness.

The Salvation Army also runs long-stay residential accommodation in Charlotte Street that takes urgent referrals from the Way Ahead project.

The Salvation Army is also present on the high street, with its charity shop that opened two years ago.

Although the church is well known for its charity services, its church in Chapel Street offers many activities throughout the week including a parents and toddlers group on Mondays, Bible study and its members involve themselves in local community events, such as Warwickshire Pride earlier on in August.

“The Salvation Army is dedicated to caring for this community,” Lt Pearce added.

“But this isn’t a new thing, nor is it something that is fizzling out.

“Join us at the celebration and see for yourself what we have been up to for the past 140 years and perhaps how you can get involved during the season to come.”

The Salvation Army will be out in force this month to help fundraise for people facing poverty, homelessness, isolation and modern slavery.

Members and friends of Leamington Salvation Army will be collecting to raise money for the Christian church and charity’s network of social and community services around the UK and Ireland.

All collectors carry a permit and Salvation Army-branded envelopes or collection tins. Donations can also be made online at www.salvationarmy.org.uk/

BigCollection.