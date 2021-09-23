Father and son pets at Dogs Trust in Kenilworth are searching for their fur-ever home
The team at the charity believe nine-year-old Boris has lived with his 13-year-old dad, Alfie, all his life
The team at Dogs Trust Kenilworth are looking for a forever family home for a Bichon Frise father and son duo who are devoted to each other.
It is believed that nine-year-old Boris has lived with his 13-year-old dad, Alfie, all his life and the team at the Honiley-based rehoming centre are determined to find them a new home together.
Emma-Jane Thomas, Dogs Trust Kenilworth manager said: “We can’t ever remember having a Bichon Frise father and son here at the centre, so they have created quite a stir.
"Wherever they go they attract a lot of attention.
“It is definitely a case of like father, like son as they both have great, friendly, fun personalities.
"They have come from a very loving home but have found themselves looking for a new family after a change in circumstances meant they could no longer stay with their owner.
“We believe they have always lived with the same family so this has been a huge change for them, but they have adjusted brilliantly. As long as they are by each other’s side, they are happy.”
Boris and Alfie could live with teenagers but would prefer a quieter home where their owners are around most of the time at first as they aren’t used to being home alone.
Emma-Jane added: “They are delightful and make us smile every day.
"They are confident dogs, but Boris likes to take a little longer than his dad to get to know new people. However, we have found that a tasty treat is the way to his heart.
“We are hoping that if anyone is looking for double the love and double the fun of the four-legged kind, they look no further than Boris and Alfie.”
If anyone would like to find out more about Boris and Alfie and think they could give them a home together, go to: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming