Fallen tree in Warwick park was used by bats and bees

A tree that came down in a park in Warwick following the recent bad weather was used by bees and bats.

The tree, which is in St Nicholas Park, is understood to have come down at some point on Tuesday.

It has come down near the cafe and the area around the fallen tree has been taped off.

Warwick District Council said that then they went to go look at the tree there was a bees nest and a 'presence' of bats.

A spokesperson from Warwick District Council said: "The tree is quite an old tree within St Nicholas Park and though we had carried out some pollarding, a combination of age and weather has resulted in the tree coming down.

"When we visited the site to remove the tree we found both a bees nest, and the presence of bats.

The fallen tree in St Nicholas Park. Photo by Geoff Ousbey.

"The bees nest has now been removed and the presence of bats means we have taken extra time to ensure they are safe. The tree should be removed by Friday."



