Extinction Rebellion branch to hold mass bicycle ride protest in Leamington

Warwick district members of the non-violent action movement Extinction Rebellion (XR) will be holding a mass bicycle ride in Leamington next weekend.

The branch has said this is "a mass protest against the inaction from both Warwick District and Warwickshire County Councils regarding the provision of safe and dedicated routes for cyclists".

Members of the Warwick district branch of Extinction Rebellion outside Leamington Town Hall.

Cyclists will meet at the bandstand in the Pump Room Gardens on Saturday December 14 from 11am before setting off at 11.30am and returning at 2pm.

Chris Philpott, of the XR communications and media working group, said: "Leamington is among one of the worst towns in the UK for air quality, especially on Bath Street, which has dangerous levels of NO2; rising year after year.

"This potentially contributes to resident’s health problems. Dedicated cycle routes will ensure that cyclists are protected from possible collisions with motorists who are unobservant or impatient; therefore alleviating cyclists’ fears of travelling by bike.

"People can enjoy the many health benefits related to cycling; both physically and mentally.

"For example, children cycling to school rather than being dropped off in a car are less likely to contribute to the current obesity epidemic that has been growing amongst the youth of today.

"If the local authorities are serious about tackling climate emergency, providing a comprehensive network of safe cycle routes is a crucial step in the right direction.

"They have at least made a start by announcing the building of the Kenilworth to Leamington (K2L) cycle route in the next two years.

"They can certainly use this experience to expand the local network."

There will be an XR information stall at the Pump Rooms and XR will collect any plastics which cannot be recycled.

