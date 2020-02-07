Extinction Rebellion branch has say on Warwick district referendum for increase in council tax to tackle climate crisis

Members of the Warwick district branch of the global environmental movement Extinction Rebellion have had their say on "ambitious plans" to tackle climate change in the area.

Warwick District Council announced this week that a referendum is set to take place this year for an increase in council tax in the Warwick district which would then be used to tackle the climate change emergency.

And , in response, the Warwick District branch of Extinction Rebellion provided the following statement : "It's great to see ambitious plans from our local council.

Members of the Red Rebels group, who are part of the Extinction Rebellion movement, staged a climate change in protest in Leamington in 2019.

"The climate crisis has reached a stage where we need to see urgent action by policy-makers at all levels and hopefully these developments will serve as inspiration for others across the country.

"Of course, ambitious plans are one thing and making them happen is another.

"If we're going to tackle the catastrophic collapse of our climate we will need to come together as a community and turn plans into reality.

"We also welcome the fact that Warwick DC have discussed plans for a public consultation event in the form of a People's Assembly , which aligns with one of XR's demands, and it's fantastic to see political parties joining together to cooperate on this programme - the climate crisis is an existential issue for us all, it's something that goes beyond party politics."

