Experts to be called in to help increase number of bus passengers in Warwickshire

Transport experts are to look at potential ways of increasing the number of people using Warwickshire’s buses including the introduction of multi-operator tickets and better information for those using the service.

There was cross-party backing for a motion put forward by Cll Keith Kondakor (Green Weddington) at today’s [TUE] full council meeting at Warwickshire County Council which also urged officers to analyse the success of routes which had been funded by section 106 money - cash paid by housing developers as part of their planning commitments.

A Stagecoach bus in Rugby

Cllr Kondakor explained: “We need to treble bus use.

"It acts on climate change, it acts on traffic congestion and air pollution.

“This motion wants to kickstart an enthusiasm for bus services.

"Very few in this chamber will have used a bus in the last year.

"We really need to get our bus services working again and we need to work out our prioritisation of services.”

Slight amendments from both the Liberal Democrat and Conservative groups were accepted as friendly amendments and councillors voted unanimously that a report is presented to June’s communities overview and scrutiny committee.