'Exhibition of young local artists' hosted by Warwick School returns for 35th year

An 'exhibition of young local artists' which is hosted by Warwick School has returned for its 35th year.

The exhibition was established in 1985 and started with five schools. Thirty-five years on, the exhibition has grown and this year, 36 local schools took part.

36 schools took part in the exhibition. Photo supplied

This event brings together local primary schools to celebrate art and showcase young talent.

There is a variety of the pieces exhibited from ‘The Beast – a lonely flower’ to ‘Into the Unknown’ and ‘Emerald’; ‘Wild Explosion’ to ‘Rainbow Feathers’ and ‘Snowman at Night’.

The young artists and their families gathered for a special 'opening ceremony' on February 1 and the exhibition continued for the following few days, where family, friends and the school communities were able to view the artwork on show.

Deneal Smith, Head Master at Warwick School said: “It is fantastic to host this amazing event in Warwick Hall. There was so much energy at the opening ceremony and we welcomed a huge gathering of eager, local young art students as well as family and friends.

Left shows 'The Beast - a lonely flower' submitted by Clapham Terrace primary school and right shows 'Snowman at Night' submitted by Wolverton Primary.

"This exhibition has grown tremendously over the last few years and the eclectic selection of art submitted, using various mediums was as broad as ever. The talent of these young artists, their creativity and imagination is exceptional and hopefully this passion will benefit them throughout their life beyond school.

"Warwick School is proud to support the Arts in our community, and provide a showcase for students across the region.”

Left shows 'Emerald' submitted by Whitnash Primary and right shows 'Wild Explosion' submitted by Clapham Terrace primary school.

'Rainbow Feathers' submitted by Whitnash primary school