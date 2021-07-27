Ethical clothing pop-up shop in Leamington is holding a closing sale this weekend which will support homelessness charity in the town

Positive Outlook in the Royal Priors, Leamington.

Independent ethical and sustainable brand Positive Outlook Clothing will be marking the closure of its pop-up store in Leamington town centre this weekend by holding a sale and donating a slice of the takings to a homelessness charity based in the town.

The store in the lower mall of the Royal Priors opened a few months ago and brand development manager Ben Oliver said staff want to say goodbye and thank you to everyone that has supported them since by holding the Give Back 20/21 Weekend sale from Friday July 29 to Sunday August 1.

The store will be offering a 20 per cent discount off all full-priced items in store and donating 21 per cent of the weekend’s takings to the Meaningful Change charity.

Meaningful Change is a multi-agency campaign aimed at helping those who are homeless or at risk of homelessness in Leamington.

The Positive Outlook team has said: "We keep people at heart in everything we do, including giving back to those that need it most. Join us for our closing weekend, pick up some consciously comfy clothing and help us to spread even more smiles around the Leamington community."