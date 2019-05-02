Election Day - here's who is standing in the Warwick District Council elections

Today (Thursday) residents across the Warwick district will be able to vote for who they want to see from their ward on Warwick District Council.

As well as the District Council elections, town council elections will also be taking place.

Voting takes place today.

There are 155 candidates standing for the 44 seats.

Due to boundary changes, the number of seats available for the council has been reduced from 46 to 44.

The candidates are split across six political parties and/or groups with 44 of the candidates representing the Conservative Party, 41 Green, 32 Labour, 29 Liberal Democrats, six for UKIP (Make Brexit Happen) and three for the Whitnash Residents' Association.

After the last election the council was lead by a Tory majority which had 30 seats.

Labour had nine, the Green Party one, the Liberal Democrats two and the Whitnash Residents' Association three and one independent.

Here is the list of candidates:

Bishops Tachbrook (District)

Pippa Austin (address in Kenilworth) Green Party

Andrew John William Day (address in Bishops Tachbrook) Conservative Party

Martin John Drew (address in Bishops Tachbrook) Labour Party

Alison Jane Firth (address in Kenilworth) Green Party

David John Norris (address in Bishops Tachbrook) Conservative Party

Deborah Jane Pittarello (address in Leamington) Liberal Democrats

Budbrooke (District)

David John Armstrong (address in Kenilworth) Green Party

Terry Court (address in Warwick District) UKIP Make Brexit Happen

Felix Ling (address in Warwick District) Labour Party

Pam Lunn (address in Kenilworth) Green Party

Jan Baltazy Matecki (address in Warwick) Conservative Party

Alan Bertrand Rhead (address in Barford) Conservative Party

Cubbington and Leek Wootton (District)

Nicholas Peter Hoten (address in Kenilworth) Labour Party

Anthony John O' Brien (address in Warwick District) Green Party

Josh Payne (address in Kenilworth) Labour Party

Chris Philpott (address in Leamington) Green Party

Pamela Jean Redford (address in Eathorpe) Conservative Party

Trevor Alexander Churchill Wright (address in Kenilworth) Conservative Party

Kenilworth Abbey and Arden (District)

Alan Gordon Chalmers (address in Kenilworth) Liberal Democrats

John Anthony Cooke (address in Kenilworth) Conservative Party

Richard John Hales (address in Kenilworth) Conservative Party

James Nicholas Harrison (address in Kenilworth) Green Party

George Reginald Illingworth (address in Kenilworth) Conservative Party

Peter James Jones (address in Warwick District) Green Party

George Martin (address in Kenilworth) Green Party

Pat Ryan (address in Kenilworth) Liberal Democrats

Peter Joseph Shiels (Kenilworth) Labour Party

Andy Tulloch (address in Kenilworth) Liberal Democrats

Kenilworth Park Hill (District)

Felicity Bunker, (address in Kenilworth) Conservative Party

Samantha Anne Cooke (address in Kenilworth) Liberal Democrats

Alix Margaret Dearing (address in Kenilworth) Green Party

John Alfred Dearing (address in Kenilworth) Green Party

Alistair James Kennedy (address in Kenilworth) Green Party

Andrew James Mobbs (address in Kenilworth) Conservative Party

Audrey Elizabeth Mullender (address in Kenilworth) Labour Party

Andrew Keith Roadnight (address in Kenilworth) Labour Party

Dave Shilton (address in Kenilworth) Conservative Party

Stephen Snart (address in Kenilworth) Labour Party

Jack Edward Pritchard Worrall (address in Kenilworth) Liberal Democrats

Kenilworth St. John`s (District)

Marilyn Joyce Bates (address in Kenilworth) Conservative Party

Pat Cain (address in Kenilworth) Conservative Party

Richard Ivor Graham Davies (address in Kenilworth) Conservative Party

Kate Dickson (address in Kenilworth) Liberal Democrats

Richard Guy Dickson (address in Kenilworth) Liberal Democrats

Andrew William Milton (address in Kenilworth) Liberal Democrats

Leamington Brunswick (District)

George Henry Christopher Begg (address in Leamington) Liberal Democrats

James Pierce Butler (address in Leamington) Conservative Party

Ian William Davison (address in Leamington) Green Party

Amy Evans (address in Leamington) Green Party

Kristie Naimo (address in Leamington) Labour Party

Jojo Norris (address in Leamington) Labour Party

Tom Peake (address in Leamington) Conservative Party

Alec Peter Roberts (address in Leamington) Labour Party

David Bennett Stevens (address in Leamington) Conservative Party

Naveen Tangri (address in Leamington) Green Party

Leamington Clarendon (District)

Perjit Kaur Aujla (address in Warwick District) Liberal Democrats

James Chalmers (address in Warwick District) UKIP Make Brexit Happen

Geraldine Marie Cullinan (address in Warwick District) Labour Party

John Gordon Kelly (address in Leamington) Liberal Democrats

Bernie McCullagh (address in Leamington) Green Party

Jonathan Nicholls (address in Warwick District) Labour Party

Tony Ross (address in Leamington) Green Party

Daniel Jason Simpson (address in Leamington) Conservative Party

Thomas Harvey Thorp (address in Leamington) Conservative Party

Niqui Townsend (address in Leamington) Green Party

Charles Turner (address in Leamington) Liberal Democrats

John Tweedy (address in Leamington) Conservative Party

Jerry Weber (Address in Warwick District) Labour Party

Leamington Lillington (District)

James Barrett (address in Leamington) Green Party

Alan Boad (address in Leamington) Liberal Democrat Focus Team

Pip Burley (address in Warwick District) Labour Party

Gordon Harry Cain (address in Kenilworth) Conservative Party

Heather Mary Calver (address in Leamington) Liberal Democrat Focus Team

Jacqueline David (address in Leamington) Conservative Party

Paul Stephen Gillett (address in Warwick District) Labour Party

Phil Kohler (address in Leamington) Liberal Democrat Focus Team

Stef Parkins (address in Warwick District) Labour Party

Bryan Anthony Poole (address in Warwick District) Conservative Party

Angela Valerie Smith (address in Leamington) Green Party

Marcia Elaine Watson (address in Lillington, Leamington) Green Party

Leamington Milverton (District)

Charles Martin Keith Atkin (address in Leamington) Green Party

Alison Chakir (address in Leamington) Green Party

Bill Gifford (address in Leamington) Liberal Democrats

Carolyn Patricia Gifford (address in Leamington) Liberal Democrats

Hayley Elizabeth Lockwood Grainger (address in Leamington) Conservative Party

Robert William Old (address in Leamington) Conservative Party

Susan Catherine Rasmussen (address in Warwick) Labour Party

Jake Harry William Sargent (address in Leamington) Conservative Party

Andrew Stevenson (address Leamington) Green Party

Sidney Syson (address in Leamington) Liberal Democrats

Leamington Willes (District)

David Kenyon Alexander (address in Leamington) Liberal Democrats

John Thomas Barrott (address in Barford) Labour Party

Stacey Jacqueline Calder (address in Leamington) Conservative Party

Martin Luckhurst (address in Leamington) Green Party

Mini Mangat (address in Leamington) Labour Party

Joe Francis Ronald Quick (address in Leamington) Conservative Party

Colin Edgar Quinney (address in Leamington) Labour Party

Will Roberts (address in Leamington) Green Party

Luke Daniel Shortland (address in Leamington) Conservative Party

Gerry Smith (address in Leamington) UKIP Make Brexit Happen

Peggy Wiseman (address in Warwick District) Green Party

Radford Semele (District)

Tracey Jane Drew (address in Kenilworth) Green Party

Helen Rosanna Elizabeth James (address in Radford Semele) Liberal Democrats

Valerie Irene Leigh-Hunt (address in Radford Semele) Conservative Party

Martin John McMahon (address in Kenilworth) Labour Party

Warwick All Saints and Woodloes (District)

Simon Alexander Barrow (address in Leamington) Green Party

John Adrian Cooper (address in Warwick District) Liberal Democrats

Jackie D' Arcy (address in Warwick) Labour Party

Moira-Ann Grainger (address in Leamington) Conservative Party

Julia Isabella Hart (address in Kenilworth) Green Party

Oliver Leonard Jacques (address in Warwick District) Conservative Party

Martin Mackenzie (address in Warwick) UKIP Make Brexit Happen

Curtis Oliver-Smith (address in Warwick) Labour Party

Samuel Joseph Porter (address in Leamington) Green Party

John Paul Sullivan (address in Warwick) Labour Party

Jody Tracey (address in Warwick) Conservative Party

Warwick Aylesford (District)​

James Christopher Myles Alty (address in Leamington) Green Party

Martyn Geoffrey Ashford (address in Leamington) Conservative Party

Liam Caine Michael Bartlett (address in Warwick District) Conservative Party

Daniel Philip Browne (address in Warwick District) Labour Party

Timothy Peter Davis (address in Warwick) Liberal Democrats

David Geoffrey Fisher (address in Leamington) Liberal Democrats

Juliet Anne Nickels (address in Warwick) Green Party

Belinda Margaret Pyke (address in Warwick District) Labour Party

Warwick Myton and Heathcote (District)

Andrew Dennison Barker (address in Warwick District) Green Party

Jonathan Marc Hofstetter (address in Leamington) Green Party

Thomas Hudson (address in Warwick District) Green Party

Viv Kaliczak (address in Warwick District) Labour Party

Kelvin Howard Lambert (address in Warwick) Liberal Democrats

Neale Murphy (address in Bishops Tachbrook) Conservative Party

Mary Frances Noone (address in Warwick District) Conservative Party

Nicolas Pittarello (address in Warwick) Liberal Democrats

Sukhi Sanghera (address in Warwick District) Conservative Party Candidate

Warwick Saltisford (District)

Alan Charles Beddow (address in Warwick) Liberal Democrats

Antony Butcher (address in Warwick) Liberal Democrats

Llywelyn Edward Colnet (address in Warwick District) Conservative Party

David Gareth John Cumner (address in Warwick) Green Party

Jennifer Francoise Instone (address in Warwick District) UKIP Make Brexit Happen

Terry John Morris (address in Warwick) Conservative Party

Nic Ruch (address in Warwick District) Labour Party

Dave Skinner (address in Warwick District) Labour Party

Matt Swift (address in Leamington) Green Party

Whitnash (District)

Eloise Rhianon Chilvers (address in Leamington) Green Party

William David Clemmey (address in Whitnash) Labour Party

Christine Brenda Cross (address in Warwick) Conservative Party

Bob Edge (address in Leamington) Green Party

Judy Falp (address in Leamington) Whitnash Residents Association

Tony Heath (address in Whitnash) Whitnash Residents Association

Liam James Jackson (address in Leamington) Labour Party

Robert Leslie Margrave (address in Whitnash) Whitnash Residents Association

Ajay Pandey (address in Leamington) Liberal Democrats

Thomas Arthur Raynor (address in Warwick District) Conservative Party

Bronwen Aileen Reid (address in Leamington) Green Party

Sarah Louise Sabin (address in Bishops Tachbrook) Conservative Party

Laurie James Steele (address in Warwick District) UKIP Make Brexit Happen