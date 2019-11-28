Elderly woman taken to hospital after crash in Warwick

An elderly woman has been taken to hospital after a crash in Warwick earlier this morning (Thursday).

Emergency services were called to a two-car crash in Cliffe Way around 9am this morning.

An elderly woman was taken to hospital after a crash in Warwick

Firefighters from Leamington fire station and the West Midlands Amblance Service were both sent to the scene where one of the drivers, an elderly woman, was medically trapped.

The fire crews used hydraulic cutting equipment and small gear to release the woman and she was then passed into the care of the ambulance service.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 9.06am this morning to Cliffe Way to reports of a two-car RTC.

"We sent one ambulance and a paramedic officer to the scene.

"We have treated an elderly woman who was the drive of one of the cars.

"We treated her for injuries not believed to be serious and she was taken to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire for further assessment."