Drivers slammed for parking on paths in Warwick

Drivers in Warwick have been slammed for parking on paths.

Last week cars were spotted fully parked on the paths around the Woodloes area in Warwick.

Some of the cars parked on the paths around the Woodloes area. Photo supplied.

This has been slammed by Steve Plant, who was visiting his mum in the town and they had difficulties using the path as his mum has a mobility scooter.

He said: "I used to live in Warwick but I have now moved. I came back down to see my mum and we went out and came across these cars around the Woodloes and Saxon Mill taking up the whole pavement.

"We had to gingerly get past.

"They probably thought they were being courteous to other road users but no it's a path. It is just sheer arrogance.

"What happens when a mum with kids comes along - they have to go into the road - which is how accidents happen.

"The route towards Saxon Mill is such a lovely route but it was spoilt.

"It is the council's responsibility but what are they going to do about it?

"In Scotland you won't be able to park on pavements but this is becoming a widespread problem so maybe it will come into effect here."