Double the awards for Warwick Micropub

A micropub in Warwick won two awards.

The Old Post Office, which is an independent micropub in West Street, has been awarded the Heart of Warwickshire CAMRA Pub of the Year 2019.

The Old Post Office in Warwick has received two awards this year. Photo supplied.

For a second year running the micropub has been recognised.

Voted for by CAMRA members the pub has maintained it's reputation as a destination for beer enthusiasts. Serving up to six real ales and three craft beers on tap, from smaller independent breweries.

This year the pub has also been awarded the Heart of Warwickshire Cider Pub of the Year thanks to its variety of real ciders.

The outside of the Old Post Office Micropub. Photo supplied.

The pub now goes through to the next round of judging for the whole of Warwickshire. They hope to match or better last years success having been finalists for the West Midlands region in 2018.