Dogs Trust is seeking foster 'pawrents' in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth - can you help?

Dogs Trust Kenilworth is calling on dog lovers in and around the Warwick district to consider opening their hearts and their homes to a foster dog.

The Home from Home fostering scheme was set up at the Honiley centre in 2015 and since then 150 dog lovers have signed up to be volunteer foster carers, looking after almost 500 dogs before they have headed home with their forever families.

But now, the team are hoping more people who would like to welcome a four-legged friend into their lives temporarily will sign up to make sure rescue dogs can continue to enjoy their home comforts whilst waiting to find their forever homes.

Fostering co-ordinator Sabrina Holder is pictured with Murphy who would love to spend time in a foster home until it's time to head off to his forever home. Photo supplied

Sabrina Holder, Home from Home co-ordinator at Dogs Trust Kenilworth, said: "Our volunteer foster carers are amazing.

"Some dogs find it difficult to adjust to kennel life so it’s wonderful to have the option for them to go into a temporary home.

"Older dogs, very young dogs, pregnant mums or dogs who are poorly particularly benefit from having all their home comforts and TLC from their foster carer.

“We are particularly looking for people who would be happy to care for a larger dog, such as our beautiful Great Dane, Zara.

Great Dane, Zara, is pictured with Canine Carer Amanda Griffiths. Photo supplied

"Zara is a gorgeous seven-year-old who had lived in the same home since she was a puppy.

"She arrived with us in April due to a change in her family’s circumstances and although we love her to bits, as she has been with us for a while, we would be delighted if she could be welcomed into a foster home until she finds her new forever family.”

Home from Home volunteer foster carers are provided with everything they need for the dog they are caring for such as food, bedding, toys and treats and the Dogs Trust team are on hand to provide guidance and advice whenever needed.

Sabrina added: “Sometimes people would love to have a dog in their life but recognise they aren’t able to commit to having one permanently.

"For dog lovers in that situation, fostering could be the perfect solution.”

For more information, please contact the Home from Home team at Dogs Trust Kenilworth on 07920 658 664 or e-mail [email protected]

If you would like to find out more about Zara or other dogs waiting for their forever homes at Dogs Trust Kenilworth, please go to www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming to start the virtual adoption process.

Dogs Trust Kenilworth holds information days every Sunday.