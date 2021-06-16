Does your pet have what it takes to be centre stage? Warwickshire hospices to host virtual pet show

Animals are set to take centre stage at The Myton Hospices 'Positively Pawfect' virtual pet show.

If you think your pet has got what it takes to be champion, then The Myton Hospices is inviting you to sign up to its pet show and help raise some vitals funds in the process.

There are 10 categories to enter – and all you have to do be in with a chance of winning some prizes - is register online, take a photo or video of your pet and submit it for judging.

Animals are set to take centre stage at The Myton Hospices 'Positively Pawfect' virtual pet show. Photo supplied

Entry costs £3 per category and you can enter as many categories as you want as long as your pet fits the bill.

Submissions can be made until June 30 with the winners announced on Wednesday July 7.

All money raised will help The Myton Hospices to continue to support people with a life-limiting illness, and their families, across Coventry and Warwickshire.

Rebecca Richards, events manager at Myton, said: “We were blown away by the support we received for our virtual dog show in the height of the pandemic last year and wanted to open up the fun to all pet owners this time around.

“The Virtual Pet Show is a great way to have some fun, share the pleasure of your wonderful pet with the Myton community and raise vital funds for a local charity too.

“Not forgetting the chance to win some fantastic prizes and the title of best in category or even best in show.”

There are nine separate categories you can enter your pet into – with the winner of each category being automatically entered into the Best in Show showdown.

- New Addition to the Family (under 12 months) – Any baby animals under the age of 12 months.

- Golden Oldie – Any old boys and girls are welcome to enter this category for a chance to become the best OAP – Old-Aged-Pet

- Positively Perfect Pet – Boys/girls/any ages/any pets are welcome to enter this round

- Most Like your Human – the pet who looks most like their owner. Best look-alike wins

- Best buddies – Send us pictures or videos of pet best buddies (all animals)

- Top Rescue – enter your amazing rescue animals for a chance to become the winner of this round

- Strangest Sleeper – Pets snoozing in the strangest positions

- Funniest Frown – best pet facial expressions

- Most Talented Trick – Show us your pet’s most impressive trick for a chance to become the winner of this category (submit a video for this round).