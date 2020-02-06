If you recognise anyone in these photos contact Jake on 07799 412 538 or email: jake_bernard@btinternet.com.

Do you recognise any of these children from Bath Place in Leamington?

Jake Bernard got in touch with us to see if we could put out an appeal on his behalf – and we are happy to help.

He said: “Between 1973 and 1976 I was a student at Warwick Uni and took a large number of photographs (several thousand) – mostly for the student weekly newspaper ‘The Warwick Boar’.

If you recognise anyone in these photos contact Jake on 07799 412 538 or email: jake_bernard@btinternet.com.

1. Bath Place Community Venture in 1974

If you recognise anyone in these photos contact Jake on 07799 412 538 or email: jake_bernard@btinternet.com.
Jake Bernard
other
Buy a Photo
If you recognise anyone in these photos contact Jake on 07799 412 538 or email: jake_bernard@btinternet.com.

2. Bath Place Community Venture in 1974

If you recognise anyone in these photos contact Jake on 07799 412 538 or email: jake_bernard@btinternet.com.
Jake Bernard
other
Buy a Photo
If you recognise anyone in these photos contact Jake on 07799 412 538 or email: jake_bernard@btinternet.com.

3. Bath Place Community Venture in 1974

If you recognise anyone in these photos contact Jake on 07799 412 538 or email: jake_bernard@btinternet.com.
Jake Bernard
other
Buy a Photo
If you recognise anyone in these photos contact Jake on 07799 412 538 or email: jake_bernard@btinternet.com.

4. Bath Place Community Venture in 1974

If you recognise anyone in these photos contact Jake on 07799 412 538 or email: jake_bernard@btinternet.com.
Jake Bernard
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3