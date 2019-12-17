Do you know someone in Kenilworth who deserves a free Christmas tree?

The team behind the 'Brunch with the Bradleys' weekly show on Radio Abbey has won a 6 foot Norwegian ‘non-dropping‘ pine real Christmas tree.

Gaylita 'Gayle' Selby from the ‘Brunch with the Bradleys’ won the tree from through a charity auction bid from the Coventry HOPE group, the Coventry Night Winter Shelter.

She said: "I’d like to give it to someone who 'Our town' thinks may deserve it. A neighbour or family member who’s gone the extra mile or could do with some extra Christmas cheer. A family or an organisation, or a local hero!

"It’s nice to be able to give something back to those who need it more than me in Kenilworth.

"We can deliver Free to you in Kenilworth."

People can send nominations to Gaylita on the ‘Brunch with the Bradleys’ Facebook page or alternatively people can call here on the following number 07856319661.

Gaylita added:"We host the weekly arts and culture radio show every Sunday 11-1 on Radioabbey.com live from The Kenilworth Centre and the winner also gets a song request in the radio show."

Gaylita Selby with the 'Brunch with the Bradleys' radio show holds up the winning Christmas Tree