District Council backs building of five homes in Kenilworth near 200 Warwick Road

A plan to reinstate a row of terrace houses on the edge of Kenilworth’s conservation area has been given the backing of district councillors.

But the scheme could still be halted if the applicant cannot convince them that it won’t cause traffic problems on the town’s busy gyratory.

Samuel Tebby wants to build up to five houses on land to the rear of 200 Warwick Road. The land, to the rear of a listed building, has a shared access on to the busy A452.

At this week’s (Tuesday's) planning committee of Warwick District Council, the applicant explained: “This site has been in my family for a while - it has been used throughout the years as a workbase.

“We propose to reinstate a group of houses that used to be called Rawlins Row which were taken down in the 70s. My dad remembers them and we are going to be sympathetic and they will be in keeping with the conservation area. They will be small houses just as they were back in the day to reinstall some of the old Kenilworth.”

He added that there was a neighbouring block of flats that he considered were imposing on the conservation area and the proposed terrace would soften the scene and enhance the area.

Councillors at the meeting also heard from Cllr Jack Worrall of Kenilworth Town Council who oppose the plans on the grounds of road safety.

There was no objection from Warwickshire County Council’s highways department but members of the planning committee were not convinced.

They agreed to approve outline permission for up to five houses but access would be considered at a future meeting when reserved matters were looked at. This would also be when the design and landscaping of the site would be looked at.