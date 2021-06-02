Display in Kenilworth celebrates 125 years of the town's lido

A "remarkable" display of photographs and memorabilia related to the lido in Kenilworth has been opened at a former shop unit in the town centre.

Campaigners trying to keep outdoor swimming in the town invited residents to share their memories of the lido on Abbey Fields in what is the 125th anniversary year of it being opened.

The exhibition is up in the window at the former Poundland store in Warwick Road until Sunday June 13.

The Lido Campaign group has said: "So much has happened over these 125 years, so many memories captured, so many stories told and so many happy occasions celebrated."

